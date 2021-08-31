Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hunting from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Hunting alerts:

HNTIF opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.