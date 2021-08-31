Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NYSE:RY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,063. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $146.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

