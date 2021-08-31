Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
NYSE:RY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,063. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $146.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
