Royal Bank of Canada Invests $102,000 in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,137,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNACU opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

