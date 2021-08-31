Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,975 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 989.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 167,873 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 59,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

