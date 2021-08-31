Royal Bank of Canada Buys 26,832 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 53,664.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aware were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aware during the first quarter worth $443,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWRE opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Aware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

