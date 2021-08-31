Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 454 Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rafael were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Rafael news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

RFL stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.79 million, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 2.33. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 414.17%.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

