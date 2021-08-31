Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,593,000 after acquiring an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.51. 64,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,928. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

