Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in August

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the July 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

