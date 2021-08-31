River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 743 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,461.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3,314.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

