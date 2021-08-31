Rhumbline Advisers Sells 985 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $71,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after acquiring an additional 533,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,398,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.