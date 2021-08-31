Rhumbline Advisers Has $77.59 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $77,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.41.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

