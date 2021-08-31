Rhumbline Advisers Has $59.49 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 715,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Welltower were worth $59,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.