Reviewing iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iRhythm Technologies and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 8 3 0 2.27 AtriCure 0 1 7 0 2.88

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $147.90, suggesting a potential upside of 218.13%. AtriCure has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.55%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than AtriCure.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -19.41% -18.41% -12.06% AtriCure -23.31% -10.18% -5.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of AtriCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and AtriCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 5.15 -$43.83 million ($1.58) -29.42 AtriCure $206.53 million 16.40 -$48.15 million ($1.01) -73.10

iRhythm Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iRhythm Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

