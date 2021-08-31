Reviewing Cummins (NYSE:CMI) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cummins and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins 0 5 10 0 2.67 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cummins currently has a consensus price target of $278.18, suggesting a potential upside of 16.54%. Given Cummins’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cummins is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Cummins has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cummins and Unrivaled Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins $19.81 billion 1.73 $1.79 billion $12.18 19.60 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.87 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

Cummins has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Cummins and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins 9.52% 25.26% 9.98% Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Cummins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cummins shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cummins beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. The Distribution segment consists of parts, engines, power generation and service, which service and distributes its products and services. The Components segment supplies products such as, aftertreatment systems, turbochargers, transmissions, filtration products, electronics and fuel systems for commercial diesel, and natural gas applications. The Power Systems segment engages in power generation, industrial and generator technologies. The New Power segment designs, manufactures, sells and supports hydrogen production solutions, as well as electrified power systems ranging from fully electric to hybrid along with components and subsystems, including battery and fuel cell technologies.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

