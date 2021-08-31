Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOAN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 28,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Resonate Blends has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.93.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.