ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich Purchases 15,000 Shares

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Stankovich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00.

RSLS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. 1,036,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,581. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSLS. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $256,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $4,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band � System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.