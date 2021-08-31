Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

