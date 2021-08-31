ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, RTT News reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

SOL stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. ReneSola has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.82 million, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of ReneSola worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

SOL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

