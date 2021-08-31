Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells $292,200.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $611.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.42. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $60.45.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.