Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target boosted by Truist from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ REG opened at $68.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

