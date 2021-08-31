Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 941 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,384,000 after acquiring an additional 483,058 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

