Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 138 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 161,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RE. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

NYSE RE opened at $263.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

