Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dynatrace by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Torray LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NYSE:DT opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.