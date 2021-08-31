Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXP opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

CXP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

