Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,322 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.37.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

