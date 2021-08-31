RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$1.20 at Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

CVE:KUT opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.06 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33. RediShred Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.71.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.