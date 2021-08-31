RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$1.20 at Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CVE:KUT opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.06 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33. RediShred Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.71.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

