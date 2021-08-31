Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

8/11/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

8/10/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $54.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/6/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

8/6/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

DRNA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. 29,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,999 shares of company stock worth $4,447,236. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

