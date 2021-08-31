Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Realogy were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Realogy by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Realogy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

RLGY opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.