RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 84,548 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 204,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 44,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $59.96. 207,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,302,031. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $275.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.