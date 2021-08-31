RB Capital Management LLC Buys 990 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,350. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

