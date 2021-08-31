RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,383,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.53. The company had a trading volume of 884,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,336,027. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $380.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

