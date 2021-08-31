RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $359.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.79 and a 200 day moving average of $370.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

