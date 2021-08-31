Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanta Services’ shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefiting from a three-pronged growth strategy and continued strength of the electric power unit. It expects utility, communications, and certain pipeline and industrial infrastructure services — which currently account for approximately 80-90% of revenues — to remain robust in 2021. Quanta Services’ optimism stems from healthy backlog levels which are expected to grow further. Also, rising renewable generation development and associated demand bode well for the company. Also, raised view for 2021 is encouraging. Worryingly, lower revenues from larger pipeline projects are concerns. Its industrial operations and non-U.S. markets within the utility unit continue to remain under pressure owing to COVID-19 dynamics.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.17.

NYSE:PWR opened at $103.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

