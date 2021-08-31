Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the July 29th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS QUCOF remained flat at $$4.61 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Quálitas Controladora has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.69 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

