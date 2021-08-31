QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

QUALCOMM has raised its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

