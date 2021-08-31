Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 114.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.55.

BURL stock opened at $301.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.30.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

