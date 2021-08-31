Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $15.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $383.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.22. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

