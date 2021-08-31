Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Highwoods Properties, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NYSE:HIW opened at $45.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,800,000 after buying an additional 1,458,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3,607.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,401,000 after buying an additional 507,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,475,000 after buying an additional 398,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

