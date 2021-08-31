Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 1,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 60.00% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

