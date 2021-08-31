Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Truist dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

PRPL opened at $25.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,264,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Purple Innovation by 456.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

