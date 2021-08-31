Pure Storage, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSTG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

PSTG opened at $25.56 on Monday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 215,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,326,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.