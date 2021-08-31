Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.69 ($127.87).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR PUM opened at €104.55 ($123.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. Puma has a 12-month low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a 12-month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €94.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.