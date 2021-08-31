Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.
NYSE:PEG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. 62,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,590 shares of company stock worth $2,202,626 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
