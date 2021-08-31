Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. 62,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,590 shares of company stock worth $2,202,626 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

