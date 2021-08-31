ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 547 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $2,117,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.