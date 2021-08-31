ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.