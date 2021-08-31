ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

IYT stock opened at $254.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.73. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.