ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 784,141 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after buying an additional 480,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 455,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

