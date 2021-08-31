ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Fiserv by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

