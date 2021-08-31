Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGUCY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

