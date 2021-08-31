ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Down 19.1% in August

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 29th total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.31.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. Analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,650,000 after purchasing an additional 261,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 157,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 380,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $38,304,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

